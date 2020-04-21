Global BC’s homepage gets a new look

Send this page to someone via email

The Global BC website has a new look.

The new homepage design, which was launched on Tuesday, makes it easier to navigate around the website and find the stories and videos you’re looking for.

It will better highlight breaking news, as well as in-depth features and original videos. More space will be given to community news and events to let you know what’s happening in your neighbourhood.

Check out the new look at globalnews.ca/bc

Story continues below advertisement