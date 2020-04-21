Menu

Global BC’s homepage gets a new look

By Staff Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 6:12 pm
The Global News website has a new look.
The Global News website has a new look. Global News

The Global BC website has a new look.

The new homepage design, which was launched on Tuesday, makes it easier to navigate around the website and find the stories and videos you’re looking for.

It will better highlight breaking news, as well as in-depth features and original videos. More space will be given to community news and events to let you know what’s happening in your neighbourhood.

Check out the new look at globalnews.ca/bc

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
