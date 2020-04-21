Driver clocked at 200 km/h on Henday; Edmonton police ‘stepping up’ traffic enforcement

Send this page to someone via email

Roads in and around Edmonton have been far less populated during the COVID-19 pandemic and that has led to more speeding.

“This is the second time in three weeks that we’ve had to message motorists to slow down,” Sgt. Kerry Bates said Tuesday.

“The roads may be somewhat quieter these days due to the people remaining at home during the pandemic, though that doesn’t give motorists additional liberties to ignore the posted speed limits.”

Police clocked drivers going 151 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, 123 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, 181 km/h in a 100 km/h zone and 200 km/h on the Anthony Henday, where the speed limit is 100 km/h, last week.

On April 20, the driver of a Hyundai Tucson rental squeezed between an unmarked police vehicle and a civilian vehicle on the Anthony Henday near 184 Street. It sped away, topping out at 160 km/h before being pulled over.

Later that day, a white 2013 Honda Civic was clocked at 181 km/h heading south on the Henday at Yellowhead Trail.

The Edmonton Police Service is stepping up its traffic enforcement efforts to address this trend.

Violations for speeding can include fines of up to $2,000 and up to six demerits, depending on how fast the driver was travelling. Those found to be exceeding the speed limit by 51 km/h or more may face a licence suspension.

“Some people are obviously feeling the effects of cabin fever having been cooped up at home for the last several weeks,” Bates said.

“We get it, though regardless, you’re creating a lot of unnecessary risk for yourselves and those on the roads around you when you decide to drive with reckless abandon. It’s not acceptable and you’re exposing yourself to a hefty fine at a time when many people are facing difficult financial pressures at home.

“To be frank, it’s selfish, to say the very least, to potentially cause an unnecessary collision that could further increase the pressure our hospitals and front-line health-care professionals are currently under as a result of the COVID-19 virus.”

