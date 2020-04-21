Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 5 decommissioned TTC buses converted to Toronto Paramedics transport vehicles

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 5:50 pm
Updated April 21, 2020 5:52 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto records total of 190 COVID-19-related deaths
WATCH ABOVE: Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, reported a total of 3,820 cases of COVID-19 in the city as of Tuesday, including 3,462 confirmed cases and 358 probable ones. She also reported a total of 281 hospitalizations, including 109 people in intensive care units and a total of 190 deaths from COVID-19 in the city.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Toronto has announced that five decommissioned TTC buses are being converted into Toronto Paramedics transportation vehicles.

The announcement was made by officials on Tuesday. They said the buses were converted to allow for the safe transportation of patients who are ambulatory and those who need to be moved by stretcher, including those who are using ventilators.

READ MORE: Toronto in coronavirus peak but pandemic activity ‘slowing down,’ medical officer of health says

“The converted buses represent a key component of the City’s contingency planning to support seamless, efficient, and timely patient care, while also providing important surge capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“These vehicles provide a variety of multi-patient options, including inter-facility patient transfers, the provision of a staging area for large incidents, and shelter for facility evacuations.”

READ MORE: How paramedics are protecting against COVID-19 in Saskatoon

The City said each bus can move three patients who are in stretchers, eight to 10 patients who are ambulatory (subject to physical distancing guidelines), three paramedics, and a TTC driver.

Story continues below advertisement

Three vehicles were ready to go as of Monday and two vehicles are still being worked on.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsTTCToronto ParamedicsCoronavirus TorontoCOVID-19 Toronto
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.