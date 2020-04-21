Menu

Sports

Regina Pats sign exceptional status player Connor Bedard ahead of WHL Draft

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 3:43 pm
North Vancouver teenager on path to super stardom
(April 20) Connor Bedard will become the first 15-year-old to play full-time in the WHL next year.

It’s official. The Regina Pats announced they will be selecting forward Connor Bedard with the first overall pick in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old will be the first exceptional status player in WHL history, meaning he can play a full season in the league despite his age. Without exceptional status, 15-year-olds can only play five games unless their midget team’s season has ended.

Bedard signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the Pats on Tuesday.

“I am so honoured and excited to have the chance to be a part of such a great organization like the Regina Pats,” Bedard said.

READ MORE: Regina Pats have first overall pick at Western Hockey League Bantam Draft

“I can’t wait to get to Regina and play in front of the awesome fans.”

Story continues below advertisement

And the Pats are happy to have him. As a 14-year-old, playing with West Van Academy of Canadian Sport School Hockey League, Bedard was named most valuable player/ He scored 43 goals, putting up 84 points in just 36 games.

“This is a big day for our organization,” said John Paddock, Regina Pats Pats VP of hockey operations and general manager. “Connor is an exceptional person and a great player; we look forward to seeing him in a Pats uniform next season.”

READ MORE: Regina Pats honour tickets purchased to final home game, cancelled due to coronavirus

Bedard joins the like of NHLers Connor McDavid, John Tavares, Aaron Ekblad, among others, to be given exceptional status in Canadian Hockey League history.

This is the Pats’ second first overall pick in their history. The Pats selected defencemen Colten Teubert first overall in 2005.

The 2020 WHL Bantam Draft takes place on Wednesday morning.

