Regina Pats have first overall pick at Western Hockey League Bantam Draft

The Regina Pats have won the lottery.

On Wednesday, the Western Hockey League held its annual bantam draft lottery, with the Pats coming out victorious.

It earned them the right to select first overall in next month’s WHL Bantam Draft, set for Apr. 22.

After previously acquiring the first-round pick from the Swift Current Broncos, the Pats had the best odds to win the lottery and will now be getting a big boost to their lineup.

It’s expected the club will select Connor Bedard, who just became the first-ever prospect to be given “exceptional status” by the WHL earlier this week, meaning Bedard can play in the league full-time as a 15-year-old.

Players without exceptional status are limited to five games.

The Moose Jaw Warriors hold the third overall pick, while the Saskatoon Blades will select fifth overall.

The Pats also announced Wednesday they have selected centreman Matteo Michels and defencemen Brogan Young in the inaugural WHL US Prospect Draft.

