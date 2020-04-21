Coronavirus: ‘Significant increase’ in household garbage dumping at Toronto-area national park

Send this page to someone via email

Staff at Rouge National Urban Park, located at the Toronto and Durham Region border, are asking for the public’s help in putting a stop to illegal trash dumping in its vicinity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Parks Canada, who manages the park, said there has been a “significant” increase in the illegal dumping of garbage, including bags of household waste and construction material.

The park, which is home to almost 2,000 species, has been closed to visitors in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. All parking lots, washrooms and day facilities, as well as the park itself remains closed.

“Parks Canada continues to work to protect its natural, cultural and agricultural resources so that the health of the park is maintained for future generations,” a statement on Tuesday read.

Rouge National Urban Park has been littered with illegal garbage dumping over the past few weeks. Rouge National Urban Park

Park staff asked anyone who witnesses situations of illegal dumping to call 416-282-1019. People can also report anonymously.

A person can face a fine up to $10,000 for dumping in the park.

News of the increase in garbage dumping comes weeks after Toronto’s waste transfer stations and drop-off depots were temporarily closed to the general public due to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Ontario reported 11,735 cases of coronavirus and 622 deaths.

