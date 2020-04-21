Menu

Crime

SUV carjacked with 88-year-old passenger inside: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 2:57 pm
Winnipeg police file photo. .
Winnipeg police file photo. . Joe Scarpelli / Global News

An SUV with an 88-year-old passenger still inside was stolen during a Monday morning carjacking, Winnipeg police said.

The incident took place around 9:25 a.m. at the Health Sciences Centre. A 59-year-old man told police he had been unloading items out of the SUV when a suspect confronted him and drove off with the vehicle, with the man’s father still in the passenger seat.

Health Sciences security tried to stop the robbery, police said, but the suspect drove off.

A patrol unit found the SUV a short time later on Notre Dame Avenue, and when it came to a stop, the passenger managed to escape with minor injuries.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police seek public’s help in finding missing school trustee

Police say the stolen vehicle rammed a police car and sped off. It caused damage to a second police vehicle during the pursuit that followed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police later found the SUV, abandoned, in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.

The 88-year-old was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Police stats show carjackings are on the rise in Winnipeg
Police stats show carjackings are on the rise in Winnipeg

 

Winnipeg police, Winnipeg crime, Stolen Vehicle, Carjacking, Health Sciences Centre, Auto Theft, crime in winnipeg, ramming police vehicles
