SUV carjacked with 88-year-old passenger inside: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

An SUV with an 88-year-old passenger still inside was stolen during a Monday morning carjacking, Winnipeg police said.

The incident took place around 9:25 a.m. at the Health Sciences Centre. A 59-year-old man told police he had been unloading items out of the SUV when a suspect confronted him and drove off with the vehicle, with the man’s father still in the passenger seat.

Health Sciences security tried to stop the robbery, police said, but the suspect drove off.

A patrol unit found the SUV a short time later on Notre Dame Avenue, and when it came to a stop, the passenger managed to escape with minor injuries.

Police say the stolen vehicle rammed a police car and sped off. It caused damage to a second police vehicle during the pursuit that followed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police later found the SUV, abandoned, in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.

The 88-year-old was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Members of the Major Crimes Unit are investigating after a vehicle was carjacked with an 88-year-old man in the passenger seat. He was later able to escape the SUV with minor injuries. Media release: https://t.co/0M3oywvkol — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 21, 2020

1:33 Police stats show carjackings are on the rise in Winnipeg Police stats show carjackings are on the rise in Winnipeg