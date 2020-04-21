14 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus and two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of local cases to 215, including 14 deaths.

The new deaths are in residents at the Bradford Valley Care Community long-term care facility, which has been the site of a COVID-19 outbreak that began at the beginning of April.

The new cases are in people ranging in age from under 10 years old to their 90s in Barrie, Bradford, Innisfil and New Tecumseth, Ont.

Most of the new cases are community-acquired, while four are a result of close contact with a confirmed case. One of the close contact cases is a man in his 90s at Bradford Valley.

Many of the new cases are self-isolating, although one person has been hospitalized — an Innisfil woman in her 60s who contracted the virus through close contact with another positive case.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit removed a case that was reported Monday since it belongs to another public health unit.

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s 215 total cases, 104 have recovered, while 12 have been hospitalized and 61 are self-isolating.

Seventy-four of the total cases are community-acquired, while 51 are travel-related and 77 are a result of close contact. Thirty of those close contact cases are in Bradford Valley long-term care home residents, six of whom have died.

Simcoe County has seen 199 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 57 in Bradford, 53 in Barrie, 21 in New Tecumseth and 11 in Innisfil. Muskoka has seen 16 cases of COVID-19, including six in Gravenhurst, five in Huntsville and three in Muskoka Lakes.

On Monday, Ontario revealed updated COVID-19 modelling data that shows the province has already peaked in community-spread cases.

The province has reported 11,735 total cases of the novel coronavirus, including 622 deaths.