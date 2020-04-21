Coronavirus: Air Canada suspending flights to U.S. for 4 weeks after April 26

Send this page to someone via email

Air Canada says it’s suspending all scheduled flights to the United States for about four weeks after April 26, following a decision by the Canadian and U.S. governments to continue banning non-essential travel for another 30 days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Barring any further extension to those travel restrictions, the airline will resume its service to the U.S. on May 22, according to a Tuesday news release.

The company is waiving flight change fees for “affected customers with bookings during this period” and they should consult rebooking policies and revised schedules online, Air Canada said in its statement.

After the border restrictions were first implemented on March 21, the airline had maintained “limited service” to 11 destinations in the U.S., “primarily to facilitate the repatriation of Canadians,” Air Canada said in its statement.

The border travel restrictions had been set to expire on April 21, but were renewed officially over the weekend.

Air Canada says it has reduced its flight operations “by more than 90 per cent” since mid-March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.