Coronavirus: Man charged after intentionally coughing on money at Markham convenience store

York Regional Police say a 39-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly intentionally coughed on money and wished COVID-19 on an employee at a Markham convenience store.

Police said a man went to buy something from a store at 6605 Highway 7 East on April 12.

While at the counter, a 17-year-old store employee asked the man to maintain physical distance and adhere to the taped off lines on the floor that the store created for customers per health recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said the man became upset at the employee’s request and intentionally coughed on money before he threw it on the counter. He then allegedly told the employee he hoped he would get COVID-19 and laughed before leaving the store.

Investigators said the money had to then be disinfected.

Ryan Sanders was arrested on Monday and charged with mischief.

He is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on Aug. 7.

Anyone with information is asked to call York police at 1-866-876-5423, ext 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.