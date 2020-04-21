Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario court dismisses PETA application over anti-Canada Goose ads

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2020 10:00 am
Canada Goose parkas hang on display at a store in Richmond Hill. .
Canada Goose parkas hang on display at a store in Richmond Hill. . Chris So/Toronto Star via Getty Images

TORONTO – An Ontario court has dismissed an application for judicial review by an animal welfare organization who said its rights to free expression were violated when its anti-Canada Goose ads were taken down in Toronto.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals took the City of Toronto and Astral Media to court after its advertisements on four bus shelters were taken down following a complaint by Canada Goose.

READ MORE: PETA takes City of Toronto to court over removal of anti-Canada Goose ads

PETA had sought a court order to replace the ads on the shelters for its original four-week run.

A panel of three judges says it has no jurisdiction because of the contract signed between the parties.

READ MORE:

The judges say the crux of the case falls on a signed contract between PETA and Astral.

Story continues below advertisement

They say there are portions of the contract that deals with disputes.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
City of TorontoPETACanada GooseCanada Goose AdsAstral MediaOntario PETA LawsuitPETA Lawsuit
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.