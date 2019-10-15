Menu

Canada

PETA takes City of Toronto to court over removal of anti-Canada Goose ads

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2019 11:36 am
Employees work with Canada Goose jackets at the Canada Goose factory in Toronto on Thursday, April 2, 2015.
Employees work with Canada Goose jackets at the Canada Goose factory in Toronto on Thursday, April 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO – An animal welfare organization says the City of Toronto violated the group’s rights when it took down anti-Canada Goose ads.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has taken the city to court over the removal of ads calling for a boycott of the clothing company over its use of animal products.

Astral Media has a contract with the city to build and maintain street furniture like bus shelters, and the company can sell ads on that furniture.

READ MORE: PETA sends open letter to Drake to end partnership with Canada Goose

PETA alleges Astral took its ads down after one day due to a single complaint that came from an advertiser for Canada Goose.

The advocacy group says Astral is working on behalf of the city, and its decision to remove ads violated PETA’s free-speech rights.

Story continues below advertisement

PETA is trying to convince an Ontario Divisional Court to undertake a judicial review of the matter.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
City of TorontoPETACanada GoosePeople for the Ethical Treatment of AnimalsAnti-Canada Goose AdsCanada Goose Ads
