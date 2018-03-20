PETA sends open letter to Drake to end partnership with Canada Goose

Drake has been urged by animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to end his partnership with Canada Goose after he revealed that he has gone vegetarian.

The Canadian recording artist revealed during a live stream of Fortnite, that he doesn’t “eat meat anymore. But I enjoy pineapple on pizza though.”

Now, PETA has filed an open letter to the God’s Plan rapper, urging him to drop his clothing line OVO Clothing’s association with Canada Goose.

In an open letter written by PETA’s Ander Bernstein on Monday, the group used several of Drake’s popular song titles in their plea to try to convince him to end the partnership.

“Since you’ve made the great, kind, and forward-thinking choice not to eat animals, please, please, please, take one more step: Stop wearing them, and end October’s Very Own’s partnership with cruel company Canada Goose immediately,” the open letter read.

“Canada Goose touts a fake love for the environment yet kills ducks and geese for their down and uses painful steel traps to catch wild coyotes — who pray to make it back in one piece to their families but instead suffer and are killed in horrible ways so that their fur can go around someone’s neck,” they wrote.

Later, they mentioned that Canada Goose’s strategy is “definitely not part of God’s Plan.”

The letter goes on to suggest that Drake “could do better,” playing off the lyrics from his hit Marvin’s Room. “We’re just saying, Drake: You could do better. There’s no excuse for an artist and role model of your calibre to disregard the acute suffering of these sensitive, feeling beings. Please cut ties with this company immediately, and moving forward, partner only with progressive brands that don’t harm animals.”

PETA also sent Drake a vegan gift basket, which includes Passionfruit.

Drake’s OVO Clothing has released numerous collaborations on outerwear with Canada Goose. At this time it is unclear if Drake will end the partnership.

Global News has reached out to the Canada Goose for comment.

Read PETA’s open letter here.