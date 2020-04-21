Good dogs: Winnipeggers embrace pet adoption, fostering during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Large parts of Winnipeg may be shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, but pet lovers seem to have been very active over the past few months.

Leland Gordon, chief operating officer of the City of Winnipeg’s Animal Services Agency, told 680 CJOB that adoptions have been way up since the crisis began.

“We’ve been having just a constant stream of adoptions taking place,” said Gordon.

“Usually, when we’re in non-pandemic times, we have 30 to 50 dogs in our building… we’re down to eight dogs right now, and only two of those are up for adoption.

“The last few months have been strong and steady at Animal Services.”

Gordon said that despite still taking in two or three stray dogs each day from the city’s streets, the agency is seeing fewer animals surrendered, in part due to the unusual circumstances caused by the pandemic.

“We’re grateful the community has really stepped up. We’re seeing less dogs come in… I think because more people are at home with their dogs,” Gordon said.

“Dogs and cats bring us so much joy. It’s a great time to go out and adopt or foster from an animal shelter or rescue. There’s lots of great animal shelters and rescues operating in Manitoba that need help.”

Although Animal Services is currently closed to the public, there are still dogs up for adoption, which can be seen on the agency’s social media and via advance appointment using the city’s 311 service.

Pet licensing also remains available.

In addition to adoption, another way pet owners can help pets during this time is by fostering.

The Winnipeg Humane Society said it has seen its foster numbers grow considerably the course of the pandemic.

According to the organization, it has seen close to 200 animals fostered since March — a big jump from the average of about 140.