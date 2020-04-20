Airdrie RCMP investigate death of 3-week-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Airdrie RCMP are investigating after a three-week-old boy died on Monday.

Police responded to a complaint of an infant who was not breathing at around 12:30 p.m.

RCMP said EMS took the baby to the Alberta Children’s Hospital, escorted by Mounties and Calgary police.

The infant was pronounced dead “a short time later.”

RCMP said the death was not COVID-19-related but did not say if the incident was suspicious.

Calgary police would not comment.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement