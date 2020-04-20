Menu

Crime

Airdrie RCMP investigate death of 3-week-old boy

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 7:59 pm
Updated April 20, 2020 8:31 pm
RCMP said EMS took the baby to the Alberta Children's Hospital, escorted by police on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Global News

Airdrie RCMP are investigating after a three-week-old boy died on Monday.

Police responded to a complaint of an infant who was not breathing at around 12:30 p.m.

RCMP said EMS took the baby to the Alberta Children’s Hospital, escorted by Mounties and Calgary police.

The infant was pronounced dead “a short time later.”

RCMP said the death was not COVID-19-related but did not say if the incident was suspicious.

Calgary police would not comment.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

