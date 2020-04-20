Regina Folk Festival announces new executive director

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Folk Festival is welcoming a new executive director in an announcement made on Monday.

Josh Haugerud was named to the position, taking over for longtime CEO and creative director Sandra Butel.

“I’m so excited to join this team, they’ve done such amazing work. Fifty years of the Regina Folk Festival is unbelievable,” Haugerud said.

“This is an organization that I’ve worked with, with my time at Regina Community Radio and I’ve volunteered for year after year, and now I get to be a part of the team that plans it and executes it.”

Although Haugerud said the coronavirus pandemic is causing uncertainty for this year’s festival, he plans on making the best out of the situation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our approach is to be in contact with other festivals across Canada, monitor the government of Canada and what the province is doing in terms of decisions around big events,” Haugerud said.

READ MORE: Regina Folk Festival celebrating 50th birthday with stacked lineup

Haugerud grew up in rural Saskatchewan and spent the majority of his adult life in Regina.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree with majors in political science and women’s and gender studies from the University of Regina.

Haugerud has worked extensively within non-profit organizations and won the Paragon Award from the Regina Chamber of Commerce for community involvement.

He was also awarded the Saskatchewan Music Award with Regina Community Radio for industry achievement.

As for the folk festival’s future, Haugerud said he wants to focus on recruiting the best acts and local artists for the music community to enjoy.

1:43 Regina Folk Festival stands test of time, celebrates 50 years of business Regina Folk Festival stands test of time, celebrates 50 years of business