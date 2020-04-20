Temiskaming, Ont., OPP officer tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police officer has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

OPP say they were made aware of the officer’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis on April 18.

According to police, the officer is in self-isolation and following the “recommended health protocols.”

“We wish them a speedy recovery,” OPP say. “Their family and colleagues are in our thoughts.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The officer’s identity is being withheld to respect their privacy.

To date, eight officers and two civilian members with the OPP have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Ontario reported 11,184 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 584 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement