Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Temiskaming, Ont., OPP officer tests positive for coronavirus

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 5:22 pm
Updated April 20, 2020 6:18 pm
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. Nick Westoll / Global News

A Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police officer has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

OPP say they were made aware of the officer’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis on April 18.

According to police, the officer is in self-isolation and following the “recommended health protocols.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 1st OPP officer tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

“We wish them a speedy recovery,” OPP say. “Their family and colleagues are in our thoughts.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The officer’s identity is being withheld to respect their privacy.

To date, eight officers and two civilian members with the OPP have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Ontario reported 11,184 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 584 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says Ontario has ‘so far’ avoided ‘worst case scenario’ of COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ontariocoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaOntario Provincial PoliceCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Temiskaming
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.