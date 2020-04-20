Temiskaming, Ont., OPP officer tests positive for coronavirus

A Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police officer has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
OPP say they were made aware of the officer’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis on April 18.
According to police, the officer is in self-isolation and following the “recommended health protocols.”
“We wish them a speedy recovery,” OPP say. “Their family and colleagues are in our thoughts.”
The officer’s identity is being withheld to respect their privacy.
To date, eight officers and two civilian members with the OPP have tested positive for COVID-19.
On Monday, Ontario reported 11,184 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 584 deaths.
