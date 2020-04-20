Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home showing ‘positive signs of improvement’ from coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

For the 11th straight day, there are no new deaths reported at the Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home ravaged by a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Declared on March 20, the outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home claimed the lives of 29 residents along with a spouse of a resident. The last death at the 65-bed facility was reported on April 9.

“We are fortunate to report no new deaths at Pinecrest Nursing Home over the weekend,” said administrator Mary Carr.

“Our residents are showing positive signs of improvement which is great news after such a challenging few weeks. However, our staff are not taking anything for granted.”

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit will be retesting all residents this week for clearance of the virus, Carr said. On Friday, 91-year-old resident Lorriane Button, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1, was permitted to go outside for a walk.

“We commend public health for proactively retesting residents who have been free of symptoms for at least 14 days,” Carr said. “And I look forward to sharing more positive news with the community as information becomes available.”

The health unit reported earlier this month that 28 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 but “a few” have returned to work, Carr noted last week.

“We remain focused on implementing precautionary measures and are diligently maintaining all new and ongoing care directives from the province,” she said.

