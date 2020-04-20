Providence Care confirms new case of COVID-19 at Providence Manor

Providence Care says it received confirmation Monday that a Providence Manor resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, an outbreak has now been declared in the Sydenham 4 unit at the long-term care home.

“Our entire organization is devastated to learn a Providence Manor resident tested positive for COVID-19,” says Cathy Szabo, Providence Care president and CEO. “Our infection prevention and control, and occupational health, safety and wellness teams have been working alongside KFL&A Public Health to make sure we have every safety precaution possible in place to help limit the spread of the virus. Our number one priority is protecting the people we serve and our staff.”

“Preemptive infection prevention and control measures in long-term care and retirement homes has been our priority from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” adds Dr. Kieran Moore, Medical Officer of Health at KFL&A Public Health. “We are working closely with our partners at Providence Care to support them in taking immediate precautions to ensure all residents are being safely and appropriately cared for and residents, staff and the community are well protected.”

According to Moore, the resident was placed in isolation on Friday, April 17 and was tested for COVID-19 on Saturday. Providence Care received the positive test result less than 48 hours later.

An investigation is currently underway to determine how the resident contracted the virus. Any staff or residents that came in close contact with the confirmed case are being contacted and monitored for signs and symptoms over the next 14 days. As per a Ministry of Long-Term Care directive, all staff and residents on Sydenham 4 are being tested for COVID-19.

Providence Care says there are 37 residents who reside on Sydenham 4. The resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has a private room on the floor. At this time no other residents are showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

“I know this is a scary time for family members with loved ones at Providence Manor, but please know our teams care deeply about our residents and we promise to do everything we can to keep them and our staff safe,” says Szabo.

Last week Providence Care said an outbreak previously declared at the beginning of April at Providence Manor was over after a staff member at the long-term care facility recovered from COVID-19.