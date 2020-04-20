3 new cases of coronavirus at Hastings Manor in Belleville, Ont. over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health announced three new cases of the novel coronavirus at Hastings Manor in Belleville over the weekend, extending the facility’s outbreak.

The long-term care facility has now seen 12 cases of COVID-19.

On March 30, a Hastings Manor staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Not long afterwards, five residents and four staff members inside the home were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

A news release from the public health unit says the three new cases announced Sunday were found due to its efforts to test all long-term care residents for the virus.

“As part of our outbreak response process, and our ongoing efforts to protect the residents and staff at Hastings Manor, community paramedics are working proactively to test all residents of the facility,” says Hastings County warden Rick Phillips. Hastings County runs the long-term care facility.

“These efforts will ensure that any new cases of the virus will be identified and isolated as soon as possible.”

It’s unclear if the three new cases were identified in residents or staff members. Neither Hastings County nor the public health unit has responded to requests for further information.

On Friday, Global News confirmed that of the nine cases known about last week, four residents were still at the long-term care facility being treated for the disease, while one was in hospital. The four staff members were at home self-isolating.

As of Monday, Hastings and Prince Edward counties have seen a total of 33 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. The public health unit estimates there are most likely 239 probable cases of the virus in the region.