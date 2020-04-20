Coronavirus: Brampton, Ont. jail to close, inmates to be transferred due to COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

A Brampton, Ont. jail is being forced to close and transfer its inmates to another location due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed the news that the Ontario Correctional Institute (OCI) will be closing effective Tuesday after eight staff members and 60 inmates tested positive for coronavirus.

Due to the numbers and the “dormitory-style setting” of the OCI, Kristy Denette said all inmates will be transferred to a separate area at Toronto South Detention Centre (TSDC). The spokesperson said no transferred inmates will be placed with existing inmates at the TSDC.

“TSDC, our newest facility, has a modern healthcare unit with medical isolation units and appropriate resources, to effectively manage and support inmates with COVID-19,” Denette said.

“Due to our proactive work to address overcrowding in our institutions, all of Ontario’s correctional institutions, including TSDC, are currently within operational capacity.”

Denette said they continue to work with Peel Public Health to ensure staff and inmate safety. All staff from OCI were asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

When it’s closed, the OCI will undergo a deep cleaning.

At this time, it is unclear when the facility will reopen.

As of Monday morning, Ontario reached 11,184 cases of coronavirus, with 584 deaths.