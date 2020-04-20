Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Brampton, Ont. jail to close, inmates to be transferred due to COVID-19 outbreak

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 12:39 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario announces $20 million in funding to fight COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced $20 million in research funding open to universities and scientists across the province to be used to help fight the novel coronavirus, including vaccine research. This comes at a time when Ontario has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 cases. Morganne Campbell has more.

A Brampton, Ont. jail is being forced to close and transfer its inmates to another location due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed the news that the Ontario Correctional Institute (OCI) will be closing effective Tuesday after eight staff members and 60 inmates tested positive for coronavirus.

READ MORE: Ontario’s coronavirus numbers may have peaked, new modelling suggests

Due to the numbers and the “dormitory-style setting” of the OCI, Kristy Denette said all inmates will be transferred to a separate area at Toronto South Detention Centre (TSDC). The spokesperson said no transferred inmates will be placed with existing inmates at the TSDC.

“TSDC, our newest facility, has a modern healthcare unit with medical isolation units and appropriate resources, to effectively manage and support inmates with COVID-19,” Denette said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Due to our proactive work to address overcrowding in our institutions, all of Ontario’s correctional institutions, including TSDC, are currently within operational capacity.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Doctor’s association says help from Ontario government is not enough to survive COVID-19

Denette said they continue to work with Peel Public Health to ensure staff and inmate safety. All staff from OCI were asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

When it’s closed, the OCI will undergo a deep cleaning.

At this time, it is unclear when the facility will reopen.

As of Monday morning, Ontario reached 11,184 cases of coronavirus, with 584 deaths.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.