Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Charges laid after Calgary man robbed at gunpoint during date: police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 10:43 am
.
. File/Global News

Calgary police have charged two people in connection with an armed robbery that happened while the victim was on a date with a woman he met online.

According to police, the robbery happened on Feb. 1 at the victim’s downtown Calgary apartment.

READ MORE: Owner of distinctive truck stole vehicle to get insurance money: Calgary police

Police said the man had connected with a woman via a dating platform the month before, and had invited her to his apartment.

According to a Monday news release, the woman let another man, who was unknown to the victim, into the apartment.

“The unknown man had partially concealed his face and produced what appeared to be a handgun,” the release stated. “The pair stole a number of items from the victim before forcing him to go to an ATM and withdraw cash.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man hit by vehicle in northwest Calgary dies: police

Police were able to identify two suspects.

Omar Ahmed, 31, and Anthonia Oloya, 20, are both charged with robbery with a firearm.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceRobberyArmed RobberyOnline DatingCalgary RobberyDating AppAnthonia OloyaCalgary datingCalgary dating appdating crimeOmar Ahmedrobbery in Calgary
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.