Charges laid after Calgary man robbed at gunpoint during date: police

Calgary police have charged two people in connection with an armed robbery that happened while the victim was on a date with a woman he met online.

According to police, the robbery happened on Feb. 1 at the victim’s downtown Calgary apartment.

Police said the man had connected with a woman via a dating platform the month before, and had invited her to his apartment.

According to a Monday news release, the woman let another man, who was unknown to the victim, into the apartment.

“The unknown man had partially concealed his face and produced what appeared to be a handgun,” the release stated. “The pair stole a number of items from the victim before forcing him to go to an ATM and withdraw cash.”

Police were able to identify two suspects.

Omar Ahmed, 31, and Anthonia Oloya, 20, are both charged with robbery with a firearm.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.