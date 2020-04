Send this page to someone via email

One man died after being hit by a car in the community of Montgomery on Thursday, according to Calgary police.

Officers were called to 16 Avenue Northwest and 44 Street Northwest just after 5 p.m.

EMS said paramedics responded to the scene and tried to help the man, but his condition quickly deteriorated and he died before being transported to hospital.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene.

