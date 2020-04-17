Menu

Crime

Owner of distinctive truck stole vehicle to get insurance money: Calgary police

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 5:08 pm
The owner of a gold painted truck believed stolen in Calgary has been charged with its theft.
The owner of a distinctive gold truck that was reported stolen and eventually found heavily damaged in McLean Creek has been charged with its theft.

Police issued a public plea last month for information after CCTV footage showed the vehicle being stolen from the Divita Auto Design Shop compound.

READ MORE: Calgary police release CCTV footage of distinctive gold truck theft

On Friday, police said investigators believe the owner owed a significant amount of money to the autobody shop storing the truck, and stole the vehicle in hopes of getting an insurance payment.

The auto shop was not involved in the theft, police said.

Calgary police said they recovered the stolen truck on Feb, 27.
Calgary police said they recovered the stolen truck on Feb, 27. City of Calgary

Scott William Dombowsky-Oneski of Rocky View has been charged with two counts of theft over $5,000, and one count each of break and enter and public mischief.

Story continues below advertisement

The 23-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.

