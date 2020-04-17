Owner of distinctive truck stole vehicle to get insurance money: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of a distinctive gold truck that was reported stolen and eventually found heavily damaged in McLean Creek has been charged with its theft.

Police issued a public plea last month for information after CCTV footage showed the vehicle being stolen from the Divita Auto Design Shop compound.

On Friday, police said investigators believe the owner owed a significant amount of money to the autobody shop storing the truck, and stole the vehicle in hopes of getting an insurance payment.

The auto shop was not involved in the theft, police said.

Calgary police said they recovered the stolen truck on Feb, 27. City of Calgary

Scott William Dombowsky-Oneski of Rocky View has been charged with two counts of theft over $5,000, and one count each of break and enter and public mischief.

The 23-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.