Coronavirus: 2 Montreal restaurants remain open to serve communities, seniors, health-care workers

Empty seats are the new reality at the 3 Soeurs resturant in Dollard-Des-Ormeaux.

Usually packed by lunch rushes and hungry costumers, the restaurant had to change their daily operations to take-out and delivery services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The community has really pulled together for us, our regular clients have really supported us, and now we have turned into a prepared meal delivery service,” owner Tracey Bourgault said.

The delivery service features contactless payments and interaction to practise safe social distancing.

“We’re preparing everything for them to leave it for them curbside,” Bourgault said.

“People pay by phone or online. We don’t take any cash payments — we are trying to stay as safe a possible.” Tweet This

Shelly Lafford recently lost her job in real estate, but when Bourgault, her best friend, reached out for her for help, she jumped at the opportunity to serve front-line workers and people at home.

“It feels amazing to do this,” Lafford, who is now the office and kitchen manager, told Global News. “It’s not just a job — it’s personal. I have friends who are stuck at home with their kids, and I have friends in the health-care network. I get a good feeling from helping them.”

3 Soeurs has partnered with Groupe Paramount, Pillars for Montreal’s Jewish General Hospital, Kelson Financial for three different Montreal hospitals and The Real Bad Moms of Montreal for the Lakeshore General Hospital.

Since these partnerships, the restaurant has served more than 650 front-line workers and this week they have over 200 more lined up.

“It’s amazing that we are being trusted with making the food,” says Bourgault. “It’s very rewarding.”

Since all the responses have been so positive, the restaurant says it is now looking into a new system to serve seniors.

“Our next initiative is to work with seniors — they are our pillars,” Bourgault said.

“We want to provide meals safe; no contact for them. Our mom is at home alone for the past seven weeks and we deliver meals to the patio, safe, contactless, as they cannot leave and we really need to keep them safe given what’s going on in all the homes.”

A few kilometres away in Pointe-Claire, Kelly Orchard’s Pub is feeling the same kind of emptiness and is concerned about the safety of their staff.

They originally closed for about two weeks, but the community called on them to open, something owner Darryl Grant couldn’t refuse.

“It’s back by popular demand,” Grant said. “People wanted us to … open, we wanted to try and be there for the community so we tried to make it work.”

The pub is only open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. During the day, it is devoted to seniors and health-care workers.

“We use the time to donate soups to local organizations who are distributing to seniors and families and we are preparing food for the COVID-19 nurses at Lakeshore General,” Grant told Global News. “They have no time to eat, no time to prepare, so we’re trying to help them out as well.”