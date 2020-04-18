Coronavirus: Hundreds lineup outside of Costco in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

As grocery stores limit the number of shoppers allowed inside — due to 50-person limits on gatherings — large lineups have begun to be a regular occurrence outside of grocers.

In Kelowna, hundreds of people lined up to get groceries at Costco.

“I got here at about 9:50 a.m. and just got out now, about two hours total [spent in line],” said Jeffrey Smith, a Kelowna resident.

Physical distancing measures appeared to be in place and shoppers were cognisant of the two-metre rule.

“We’re not seeing transmission of the virus from very fleeting contact outside or places like grocery stores,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

Gatherings of more than 50 people in B.C. have been banned since March 16, but do these grocery lineups break that ban or not?

The Interior Health Authority says the lineups are within B.C’s guidelines.

Interior Health sent Global News a statement regarding the parking lot lineups.

“Public health is recommending no large, uncontrolled social gatherings, where people are freely intermingling (such as parties, events, etc.). Well-regulated lines of people waiting for entrance to commercial establishments, that have outside marking to ensure people stay two metres apart, is following through on the social distancing recommendations. It is also following through on the guidance of ensuring no indoor crowding is occurring inside retail establishments. All these practices are in place at Costco.“

No statement was given by Costco regarding the hefty lineups outside.

