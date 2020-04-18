Central Alberta farmers face delayed spring season amid COVID-19 challenges

Send this page to someone via email

If the devastating economic impacts COVID-19 weren’t already enough, at least one crucial Alberta industry is being dealt another blow.

The pandemic impacts plus a late spring are causing significant delays for farmers who had hoped for an early start.

“It’s too wet. We can’t even get the seed drills out — they’re in snowbanks,” farmer with Inland Park Farms Ken Farion said.

“It’s going to be a hectic spring for a lot of farmers.” Tweet This

READ MORE: Poor weather conditions causing problems for central Alberta farmers

Farion said much of the neighbourhood has a lot of harvest left.

“They are going to have a really tough task with a lot of water [and] snow staying in the crops for a while. They have to do their harvest before they can do their spring work,” he said.

While a late spring is cause for concern, it is just one more issue in the midst of this pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“The financial impact is great and tremendous, even for the guys who got their crop off last year. Grain movement has been so slow; first, there was a rail strike, [then] there [were] blockades on the tracks, and now with COVID-19, we have lots of grain we’re waiting to deliver,” Farion said.

“Farmers are obviously looking at commodity prices and the global impact COVID-19 is having on agricultural products,” Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Devin Dreeshen said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“But I’ve heard from every type of farmer across the province that the province declaring agriculture an essential service and working to make sure that the border remains open has been greatly appreciated by the agriculture and farming community.”

While there is still much uncertainty across the globe, Dreeshen said the government is offering support.

“We have the Agriculture Financial Services Corporation and they are looking at loan deferrals and loan repayments that they can push back out so that farmers [if they are] facing a cash crunch, they have that flexibility,” said Dreeshen.

As for Farion, he will press on as he has for the past 45 years.

“Some of the challenges are great learning experiences and you just learn to adapt,” Farion said.