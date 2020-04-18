Coronavirus: No increase in number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for Interior Health region

Send this page to someone via email

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health region remained stable at 150 for a second-consecutive day, health officials announced on Saturday.

This week, there were 136 cases on Monday. That rose to 146 on Wednesday, then 150 on Friday.

According to the latest online data from the province, 12 people are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19 in Interior Health, while five people are in intensive care.

The number of deaths in the region remained at one and 91 people have recovered.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also said there were no new cases of COVID-19 at the Okanagan Correctional Centre near Oliver, nor at the Bylands Nurseries outbreak in West Kelowna.

Provincially, though, Henry announced three more deaths in B.C., all in long-term care. Eighty-one people in B.C. have now died because of the virus.

Elsewhere throughout the province, health officials announced 29 new test-positive cases, pushing B.C.’s total to 1,647.

686 positive cases in Vancouver Health

680 positive cases in Fraser Health

97 positive cases in Vancouver Island Health

34 positive cases in Northern Health

According to a website dedicated to tracking COVID-19, there were 2,297,712 cases as of Saturday at noon.

The U.S. had the most cases at 718,185, followed by Spain (191,726), Italy (175,925), France (149,146) and Germany (142,872). Canada was 13th at 33,625.

