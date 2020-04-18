Coronavirus: B.C. health officials give Saturday update on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The latest update on the novel coronavirus pandemic in British Columbia will be provided Saturday at noon.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to announce the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province, along with the latest measures being used to prevent the spread of the disease.

B.C. has confirmed 1,618 cases as of Saturday morning, 78 of which have proven fatal. Over 950 cases have now recovered.

On Friday, Henry and Dix released new modelling data that suggests B.C. is “flattening the curve” of infection, as the number of new cases reported each day has trended downward over the past week.

That’s despite an increase in daily testing, Henry said, with plans to continue expanding testing as cases continue to decline.

However, the officials said even with those encouraging signs, B.C. won’t be able to start reopening its health-care system beyond essential services until mid-May at the earliest, while social distancing measures could remain in place for over a year.