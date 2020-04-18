NSHA issues potential COVID-19 exposure warning for Sobeys in Spryfield

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has issued an advisory of potential coronavirus exposure in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Officials say the potential exposure occurred at the Sobeys at 279 Herring Cove Road in Spryfield on April 14, April 15 and April 16 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says anyone exposed to the virus on these dates could develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30, 2020.

The NSHA is reaching out to anyone known to have contact with the person or person confirmed to have COVID-19.

However, they advise that there may be points of contact that public health is not aware of.

The health authority is recommending that individuals monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

If an individual has two or more COVID-19 symptoms they are asked to call 811 for an assessment and to self-isolate until they receive advice from 811 on the next steps.

The NHSA is asking individuals to not go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being told to do so by 811.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.