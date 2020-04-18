Nova Scotia reports 3 deaths at Northwood Manor in Halifax due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has recorded three more deaths as a result of COVID-19.

That now means seven people have died in the province as a result of the disease.

All three deaths occurred at Northwood Manor in Halifax on Friday.

The facility has seen an extraordinary spike in cases with the number of people who have tested positive climbing to 84 residents and staff as of Friday.

“My greatest fear was that this virus would make its way into our long-term care homes,” said Premier Stephen McNeil, in a statement.

“I was so sad to learn of this devasting loss of life.

“We are working with Northwood to implement an emergency plan to isolate the virus and protect your loved ones.” Tweet This

As of Saturday, the province has recorded an additional 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total to 649.

The province did not hold a televised update with Premier Stephen McNeil or Dr. Robert Strang on Saturday but they are expected to address the deaths on Sunday.

As of Saturday, the province says 184 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Eleven patients remain in hospital, with five in intensive care.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

