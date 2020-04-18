Estimated 25 killed in eastern Congo flooding, official says

Send this page to someone via email

About 25 people have been killed by flooding in eastern Congo, a local official said Saturday.

The administrator of Uvira territory in South Kivu province, Kiza Muhato, told The Associated Press that the search continued for bodies.

Muhato said about 45 other people were injured and about 3,500 homes were destroyed when the Mulongwe river flooded in Uvira city on Friday.

About 1,000 families are now homeless, Muhato said.

The administrator called for urgent help from aid groups and volunteers.

Mathias Gillmann, spokesman for the U.N. mission in Congo, told the AP they were working with local authorities to provide support, particularly drinking water.

An engineering team has been working since Friday to repair two destroyed bridges so that humanitarian aid can be delivered.