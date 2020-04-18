More than 80 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl seized at Sarnia’s Canada-U.S. border: CBP

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says officers discovered several pounds of narcotics in the tractor cab of a commercial carrier.

In a statement released Friday, the CBP says officers were inspecting commercial trucks departing the United States and destined for Canada overnight at the Blue Water Bridge, which links Port Huron, Michigan, and Sarnia, Ontario.

They say around 2 a.m., a commercial carrier was hauling a shipment of flavouring syrup originating in California.

The driver, who is Canadian, became increasingly nervous during the examination of his cab, according to the CBP.

During the inspection, more than 80 pounds of suspected cocaine and fentanyl were discovered, the CBP say.

The driver was arrested by federal officials, and faces federal prosecution for the exportation of illegal drugs, according to the CBP.

They say investigations are ongoing.

