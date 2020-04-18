Menu

Canada

More than 80 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl seized at Sarnia’s Canada-U.S. border: CBP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted April 18, 2020 12:10 pm
Photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows suspected cocaine and fentanyl seized. .
Photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows suspected cocaine and fentanyl seized.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says officers discovered several pounds of narcotics in the tractor cab of a commercial carrier.

In a statement released Friday, the CBP says officers were inspecting commercial trucks departing the United States and destined for Canada overnight at the Blue Water Bridge, which links Port Huron, Michigan, and Sarnia, Ontario.

READ MORE: Toronto police seize more than $5.6M of illicit drugs in cross-border smuggling operation

They say around 2 a.m., a commercial carrier was hauling a shipment of flavouring syrup originating in California.

The driver, who is Canadian, became increasingly nervous during the examination of his cab, according to the CBP.

READ MORE: Guelph man allegedly attempts to smuggle 112kg of cocaine into Canada

During the inspection, more than 80 pounds of suspected cocaine and fentanyl were discovered, the CBP say.

The driver was arrested by federal officials, and faces federal prosecution for the exportation of illegal drugs, according to the CBP.

They say investigations are ongoing.

Concerns over shortage of illegal drugs during coronavirus outbreak
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DrugsSarniaDrug SeizureCanada-U.S. BorderIllegal DrugsBorder Patrolcocaine seizedFentanyl seizedBlue Water BridgeSarnia border crossing
