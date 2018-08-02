Toronto police to provide details of drugs and firearms investigation called Project Switch

Toronto police have scheduled a news conference Thursday morning to provide details on an investigation into illicit drugs and firearms.

Authorities said in a media release that the probe, nicknamed Project Switch, is part of a “joint-forces” investigation. Global News will have a live stream of the presser at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Earlier this summer, police announced the largest single seizure of guns in the city’s history allegedly linked to the notorious Five Point Generalz street gang.

The gun seizures were part of a nine-month investigation called Project Patton that resulted in the arrests of 75 people and over 1,000 charges laid.

Police said dozens of search warrants were carried out in the Greater Toronto Area, including Toronto, Durham, York and Peel Region. Authorities said more than 800 officers from various police departments took part in the Project Patton raids.

Investigators said that during the course of their investigation, officers managed to obtain 60 handguns during a single seizure linked to a sophisticated smuggling operation.

