Winnipeg police were involved in a shooting in Garden City early Saturday morning.

Details on the shooting are scant, but police say they will hold a press briefing at 12 p.m. on an “officer-involved shooting” that happened near Pipeline Road and Adsum Drive in the early morning hours Saturday.

This is the third police shooting in Winnipeg in 10 days.

