Coronavirus: Okanagan care aides concerned about possible COVID-19 outbreak at long-term homes

Send this page to someone via email

Long-term care homes in Canada have been bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many facilities across the country, including B.C.’s Lower Mainland, have been dealing with outbreaks and the loss of lives.

While so far there have been no outbreaks in the Interior Health region, Okanagan care aides are nonetheless concerned.

“It crosses my mind on a daily basis as I come to work,” said Nicola Reger, a care aide at the Haven Hill Retirement Centre in Penticton.

Reger said staff at the long-term care home are doing what they can to avoid the virus coming into their facility.

“I believe everyone is doing their best and staying at home as much as they can,” Reger said. “I know a lot of us are only coming to work and other people are doing shopping for us and things like that.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:08 Importance of protecting B.C. healthcare works and long-term care home residents Importance of protecting B.C. healthcare works and long-term care home residents

Reger has been a care aide for more than 20 years.

Her colleague, Amy Watt, has worked as a care aide for 12 years.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Both agree their jobs have never been more difficult or stressful.

“You go home and you try and lay your head down and not have your mind racing and wandering and worrying about things,” Watt told Global News.

“Are we going to have enough masks? Is there enough hand soap here? How are deliveries going to get to and from, you know, through the country? Tweet This

“You worry about every little thing so much more.”

While no long-term care home in the Okanagan or elsewhere in the Interior Health region has reported an outbreak, on Thursday IH did confirm that a staff member at a long term care facility in Cranbrook tested positive for COVID-19.

IH said so far, no residents have been affected and that the risk of exposure has been deemed low.

At Haven Hill, the facility has implemented all kinds of measures to try and reduce the risk of the virus entering the home.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have the doors locked at the front, so we have no visitors coming or going in the building,” said Vanessa Moerkoert, assistant care manager.

2:15 Doctors respond to call for help in Quebec care homes Doctors respond to call for help in Quebec care homes

In addition, washing stations have been set up for staff uniforms and shoes and personal protective equipment is worn.

Group activities for residents have also been suspended.

Still, the care aides worry, knowing that the risk can’t completely be eliminated.

“It’s always at the back of your mind,” Watt said.

“I myself have two young boys at home, so I have to social distance myself from them when I am at home, so that makes it a little more hard, a little more unnerving you could say.”

2:24 ‘This will happen again and again’: Seniors advocates call for national standards in long-term care ‘This will happen again and again’: Seniors advocates call for national standards in long-term care

While many care aides are nervous themselves, they say they put on a brave face for the seniors they care so much about.

“You’re trying to remain professional . . . not look scared, be happy,” Watt said.

This all while taking on a new role in the lives of the elderly residents, who can’t see family or friends.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel I’ve taken on the role of, you know, being son or daughter to my 13 residents,” Watt said.

When asked how the public can support them, many of the care aides echoed the same sentiment.

“Stay home as much as you can, maintain your social distancing,” Reger said. “I think that’s what’s really saving us right now.”

4:04 Coronavirius outbreak: Dr. Tam says curve is ‘bending’ but outbreaks in long-term care homes driving up projected COVID-19 deaths Coronavirius outbreak: Dr. Tam says curve is ‘bending’ but outbreaks in long-term care homes driving up projected COVID-19 deaths