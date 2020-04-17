Saskatchewan nurse retires after 46 years at Regina General Hospital

A lot has changed since Dolores Kosar, best known as Dolly, walked through the doors of the Regina General Hospital to start her career as a registered nurse nearly half a century ago.
“One of the biggest highlights at the beginning was walking in scared stiff about what my job was going to entail or how long I would nurse — many different things,” Kosar said.
Now, the registered nurse is saying goodbye to a 46-year-long career, one she says has yielded many fond memories.
“The fact that I can be there to make a difference for someone, look after their loved ones, hold their hands… I love being in touch with the people and being there for them,” Kosar said.
After spending many years working in the emergency department, Kosar moved to the post-anesthetic care unit.
Even though Kosar said she made the decision to retire before the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s one she now calls bittersweet.
“Retirement was something I planned so I’ve carried on with it, but sometimes I feel like I’m leaving them in a pinch. It’s tough.”
Though not ideal, Kosar said it wouldn’t be possible without the support of her co-workers, adding she plans to put her free time to good use.
“I’m looking forward to doing some travelling, spending some time with family, friends — spring is coming, gardening, maybe getting out and enjoying the weather,” Kosar said.
“It’s been an enjoyable career and I will miss it.”
COMMENTS