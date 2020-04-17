Saskatchewan nurse retires after 46 years at Regina General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A lot has changed since Dolores Kosar, best known as Dolly, walked through the doors of the Regina General Hospital to start her career as a registered nurse nearly half a century ago.

“One of the biggest highlights at the beginning was walking in scared stiff about what my job was going to entail or how long I would nurse — many different things,” Kosar said.

Dolores Kosar had been a registered nurse at Regina General Hospital for 46 years before retiring on Friday. Dolores Kosar had been a registered nurse at Regina General Hospital for 46 years before retiring on Friday. Provided / Deloras Kosar Dolores Kosar had been a registered nurse at Regina General Hospital for 46 years before retiring on Friday.

Now, the registered nurse is saying goodbye to a 46-year-long career, one she says has yielded many fond memories.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan exploring options for new Regina General Hospital parkade

“The fact that I can be there to make a difference for someone, look after their loved ones, hold their hands… I love being in touch with the people and being there for them,” Kosar said.

Story continues below advertisement

After spending many years working in the emergency department, Kosar moved to the post-anesthetic care unit.

Even though Kosar said she made the decision to retire before the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s one she now calls bittersweet.

“It’s been a tough decision — [how] do I leave my co-workers?” Kosar said.

“Retirement was something I planned so I’ve carried on with it, but sometimes I feel like I’m leaving them in a pinch. It’s tough.”

Though not ideal, Kosar said it wouldn’t be possible without the support of her co-workers, adding she plans to put her free time to good use.

“I’m looking forward to doing some travelling, spending some time with family, friends — spring is coming, gardening, maybe getting out and enjoying the weather,” Kosar said.

“It’s been an enjoyable career and I will miss it.”