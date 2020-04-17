Hamilton Public Health reports 319 positive cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ontario added 13 more lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to the city.

Public health says of the city’s 319 total cases, 305 people are symptomatic, and 14 are asymptomatic. There are five probable cases.

The city still has 11 deaths connected to the virus. The latest, a 74-year-old man, passed away in hospital on Wednesday.

Six institutional outbreaks are ongoing across the city including St. Joseph’s special care nursery on the Charlton campus, and at five care homes including Cardinal retirement residence which to date has had 45 COVID-19 resident patients.

Heritage Green nursing home and Kingsberry Place each have one new case among residents at those facilities, while there were no new cases at Clarion nursing home or at Chartwell Deerview Crossing.

In an update from city hall on Friday, Hamilton’s medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson said if there are no more new cases on Saturday, it’s expected that the outbreak at St. Joseph’s will be declared over.

Richardson says 38 people were tested by EMS at Chartwell on Thursday as part of their expanded testing program.

Of the two community-based outbreaks, public health says two more staff members at Emmanuel House — a hospice on Stinson Street — have contracted the virus and one resident at Wesley supportive housing on Main Street West has come down with the affliction.

Seventeen people are in Hamilton hospitals receiving treatment for the virus: five at St Joseph’s and 12 at Hamilton Health Sciences facilities.

Public health says 132 of its total cases have been resolved.

Niagara Health reports 31 COVID-19 cases

Niagara Region reported another 31 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number up to 351.

Public health reported 26 deaths connected to the pandemic on Friday. Niagara Health hospitals are reporting 23 deaths connected to the virus have occurred at their facilities.

Sixty-one of the region’s health care workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to public health.

Thirty-four per cent of Niagara’s cases are tied to long-term care homes or retirement residences, as of April 17.

Public health says 119 cases have been resolved.

Haldimand-Norfolk with 23 deaths connected to the new coronavirus

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported three new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 for a total of 155 cases.

The region’s total number of reported deaths rose by one on Friday to 23.

Halton Region has 406 novel coronavirus cases

Halton Region reported nine new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday bringing the regions total to 406, with 47 of those considered probable cases, according to public health.

There are seven institutional outbreaks at four retirement homes, two long-term care homes, and Joseph Brant hospital. Sixty-seven of the region’s cases are either institutional residents or patients. Fifty-five cases work in health care.

Seven of the region’s 12 reported deaths connected to the virus lived in an institution.

Public health says 146 cases have recovered as of April 16.

Brant County with 68 COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported no new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The region’s total number of confirmed cases remains at 68.

Five of the region’s positive cases are still in hospital with 40 having been resolved.

The county is still reporting only one death from April 2.

