11 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, bringing local total to 185, 12 deaths

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the local total to 185, including 12 deaths.

Of the new cases, four are in female residents at the Bradford Valley Care Community nursing home — the site of a COVID-19 outbreak that began at the beginning of April.

The rest of the new cases are in people in their 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s in Collingwood, Barrie, Innisfil, Bradford and Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Three of those cases are community-acquired, while the remainder are under investigation. All are self-isolating.

“Our hospitals remain entirely well-functioning and not overwhelmed,” Dr. Charles Gardner, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s medical officer of health, told reporters Friday.

“If you look at the pattern on our epidemiological curve, basically it shows a fairly flat pattern of plateauing, which is exactly what we want to see.”

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s 185 total cases, 82 have recovered, while 10 have been hospitalized and 57 are self-isolating.

Fifty-three of the total cases are community-acquired, while 50 are travel-related and 68 are a result of close contact with other cases. Twenty-eight of those close contact cases are in Bradford Valley long-term care home residents, four of whom have died.

Simcoe County has seen 170 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 50 in Bradford, 45 in Barrie, 18 in New Tecumseth and 10 in Orillia. Muskoka has seen 15 cases of COVID-19, including six in Gravenhurst, four in Huntsville and three in Muskoka Lakes.

On Friday, Ontario reported 9,525 total cases of the novel coronavirus, including 478 deaths.

