Former COVID-19 ward patient in B.C. questions ‘noisy’ parades outside of hospitals during pandemic

Janice Soranno doesn’t want to rain on anyone’s parade, but hopes those who are planning to thank front-line healthcare workers with parades to reconsider the impact of the noisy events.

“It was quite alarming,” the 51-year-old West Kelowna woman told Global News of the first time she heard one.

Soranno had a front-row seat to several days’ worth of ‘thankful parades’ as she lay on a hospital bed in the COVID-19 ward at Kelowna General Hospital between Apr. 9-14.

The Okanagan woman said she admitted herself to hospital after weeks of being very sick with high fevers and coughing that led to a lung infection.

After testing negative on her only test for COVID-19, Soranno says her doctor told her there was a very good possibility that she still has the virus.

The COVID ward at KGH is a collection of private rooms that help keep patients isolated, she said.

“My room was so quiet,” Soranno said. “I couldn’t hear the usual things you hear in a hospital.”

But on her first night at the ward, she awoke to the sounds of vehicles honking and sirens blaring outside the hospital.

“There were police sirens, fire truck sirens and just a whole lot of racket,” she said.

Soranno said the parades would sometimes happen multiple times a day, even at 10:30 p.m.

“I asked a couple of the nurses what they thought of it and I got the same answer: ‘It’s embarrassing and it prevents the patients from resting.'”

While she is thankful for the care given by nurses at KGH, she said porters and cleaners should also be recognized, as they spend a lot of time on the ward, potentially exposed to the virus.

She understands the community wants to be thankful, but is concerned the noisy parades outside of hospitals are disruptive.

“The hospital has been a quiet zone for 100 years, hasn’t it?” she asks.

“Why is that no longer important?”

Soranno did not receive a reply to emails requesting changes that were sent to Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and council members, leaving her disappointed.

She asks that those who are organizing parades for front-line healthcare workers consider the gravity of what’s happening inside the hospital and change their method or location.

“What about the people that are with a dying patient or it’s the first time they have been able to fall asleep because of the pain?” she said.

“That is what happened to me. So much pain. It just doesn’t make sense to me.”

She said hospital workers suggested that grocery store workers should be the focus of community gratitude as well, because they potentially have more exposure to community spread of the virus.

Soranno is also concerned that because visitors are not allowed in the hospital patients have lost their advocates who may speak up about excessive noise.

“Having no visitors sucks because they can help bring you food, write down things, bring you toiletries you don’t have and complain about noise,” she said, acknowledging that staff are not permitted to speak to media.

Soranno found a friend’s mother on the ward during her stay in hospital.

The woman, who told her she had tested positive for COVID-19, was not allowed to be discharged until she had two negative tests in a row.

Up until that point, the woman’s four tests had been positive, negative, positive, negative, Soranno said.

Because Soranno tested negative for COVID-19, she was discharged from hospital with a heart monitor, antibiotics, inhalers and pain killers.

She told Global News she remains weak, has lost 20 pounds and finds it hard to eat more than a few bites of food.

Soranno was told by her doctor there is a 30 per cent false negative rate for the novel coronavirus test in B.C.

Interior Health was unable to provide a confirmation of that information by deadline, but on April 13, B.C. chief medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the false negative rate could be as high as 30 per cent.

While she is still very sick, Soranno is unwilling to allow any of her friends or family into her home for help, because it could potentially expose them to the virus.

Where she might have caught the virus, she said she doesn’t know, having only been to the local grocery store before becoming sick.