John Legend drops sensual pop song, ‘Bigger Love’

John Legend has just released a brand new single and it’s called Bigger Love.

The two-minute, 50-second song dropped on Friday morning and serves as the 41-year-old’s fourth single this year, following the release of Actions, Last Time I Say Sorry and Conversations in the Dark — which featured David Guetta.

Bigger Love features not only romantic and sensual lyrics about a “one-way ticket love,” but roaring backing vocals from acclaimed singer Natalie Imani, according to Legend.

Additionally, the uplifting, dance pop-reminiscent track was co-written by Legend and the esteemed adult contemporary songwriter Ryan Tedder.

As a result, Bigger Love showcases Legend’s musical abilities in a new and refreshing light, as opposed to the signature R&B sound that he is known best for.

While Legend’s next album has not yet been announced officially, last month, the All of Me singer revealed during a “The Tonight Show At Home Edition“ interview with Jimmy Fallon that it was in the process of being mixed.

Though he didn’t confirm a title, he said: “Most of it’s already recorded. I’ve recorded all of my vocals, the main arrangements have been recorded and we just have to do a little bit of finishing up.”

On the music itself, Legend insisted that it was written long before the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love the music,” he said. “I didn’t write it during this period [though], so it’s not really reflective of what’s happening right at this moment.”

He then described it as “probably” his “sexiest album to date,” which, he added, “is good work if you’re stuck at home and wanna make some corona-babies.”

If you spend a lot of time with your partner and you need a soundtrack for that… well this could be it,” joked Legend with a laugh.

About Bigger Love, the song, Legend described it as “a celebration of love, resilience and hope,” in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone.

While it wasn’t written during the novel coronavirus era, he continued: “The message of the song is that love can help carry us through these dark times and music can bring us joy and inspiration.

The EGOT achiever is set to perform Bigger Love during Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home concert on April 18.

This Nov. 2, 2019, file photo shows John Legend at the 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Additionally, he will perform it at the BET’s Saving Ourselves: A COVID-19 Relief Effort showcase on April 22.

Bigger Love, the single, is now available through all major streaming platforms.

To promote his seemingly upcoming album — the follow-up to 2018’s A Legendary Christmas — Legend is set to embark on an extensive North American tour in August.

As well as a variety of American cities, Legend is scheduled to play in Toronto and Vancouver this September.

While the album does not yet have an official release date, it is expected to drop this summer before the scheduled tour.

Tour dates and additional information can be found through the official John Legend website.

