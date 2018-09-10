John Legend’s Emmy win makes him the youngest-ever EGOT achiever

A man of many talents, indeed.

John Legend has just become the world’s youngest EGOT achiever. At only age 39, Legend won his first Emmy award in the Best Live Variety Special category for his producer role in Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert on Monday.

(For those unaware, EGOT is the acronym for those who’ve won each of the four major American entertainment awards: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.)

Legend, along with Sir Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, achieved that goal at the 70th Annual Creative Arts Emmy Awards showcase in L.A. This Emmy was awarded to all three producers of the critically-acclaimed Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert.

Legend’s shiny new toy now completes his EGOT collection, and as of this writing, he has won an impressive 10 Grammy Awards (he won three in 2006, his debut year), one Academy Award (for Best Original Song in 2015, Glory, in Ava DuVernay’s Selma) and one Tony Award (Best Revival of a Play for co-producing Jitney in 2017).

The singer even beat out songwriter Robert Lopez, who became the youngest EGOT winner back in 2014 for his Best Original Song Oscar win for Frozen‘s Let It Go.

These three gentlemen earned their EGOT member cards together last night, making them the 13th, 14th and 15th artists to earn this accolade.

Legend had a little more to celebrate: He is the first African-American male to join the ranks of the highly-exclusive EGOT club. The only African-American woman to have the EGOT honour is Whoopi Goldberg.

Legend’s wife and social media icon, Chrissy Teigen, took to Instagram to congratulate the songwriting trio on their victory in her trademark humorous manner.

“EGOT GOATS,” she wrote, using another acronym meaning “greatest of all time.”

The late Craig Zadan was also recognized by Lord Webber for his work as a producer on the show. He stated, “While I celebrate this award with my colleagues, especially my dear friend Tim Rice, we would not be here without the guidance of Craig Zadan whose recent passing we continue to mourn.”

Zadan tragically passed last month after complications from surgery.

Here are some of last night’s 2018 Creative Emmy Award winners:

Best Interactive Program – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Structured Reality Program – Queer Eye

Best Unstructured Reality Program – United Shades of America

Best Variety Special (Live) – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Best Variety Special (Recorded) – Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Best Short Form Variety Series – Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Best Short Form Comedy or Drama Series – James Corden’s Next James Corden

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, Hour) – The Crown — Beryl

Best Cinematography (Multi-Camera Series) – Will and Grace — A Gaye Olde Christmas

