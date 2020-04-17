Braemar Atlantic Superstore closes for a third time after COVID-19 exposure

Send this page to someone via email

The Atlantic Superstore on Braemar Drive in Dartmouth, N.S., has closed for the third time this month after an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

People were being directed away from the store on Friday and cleaning staff could be seen at the location.

Mark Boudreau, the director of corporate affairs with Loblaw Atlantic, confirmed the closure to Global News in an email.

“We did close our Atlantic Superstore at 9 Braemar Drive, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia this morning, as one of our colleagues has recently tested positive for COVID-19,” said Boudreau on Friday.

The store has been closed as Loblaw Atlantic works with the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s (NSHA) public health unit.

The Braemar Drive Atlantic Superstore is expected to reopen on Saturday once Loblaw officials have identified all workers who need to self-isolate and they have thoroughly disinfected the store.

Boudreau said the risk to the store’s customers is low and that they’ve increased sanitization and social distancing practices.

This is the third time that the Atlantic Superstore on Braemar Drive has closed after an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaw Atlantic said on April 10 that an employee at the Braemar Drive location had tested positive for COVID-19.

That employee had last been at the location on April 8.

The store was closed again on April 14 after a second employee tested positive.

That employee had last been at the location on Saturday, April 11.

