Newest Edmonton Eskimos receiver ready for return to Canada

After a short stint in the XFL, receiver Armanti Edwards is back in the Canadian Football League.

The 32-year-old signed with the Dallas Renegades of the XFL when he became a CFL free agent this off season, but hit the market again when the XFL shut down last month.

Edwards signed with the Edmonton Eskimos last week, a move he thought was a pretty easy one to make.

“Edmonton was pretty much one of the only teams that showed real interest when it came to talking contract through the entire free agency process.”

Edwards comes to the Eskimos off his best season as a pro. In Toronto last season — his third year with the Argos and his fourth in the CFL — Edwards had his best numbers: 69 receptions for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns.

It was his first 1,000-yard season after two 900-yard plus years. The native of Greenwood, South Carolina has averaged 983 yards a season for the last three years.

Staying at that level was another reason he chose Edmonton and the Eskimos. Edwards is excited to work with quarterback Trevor Harris.

“He always has 1,000-yard guys and not just one. He shares the ball and is a great communicator,” Edwards said.

The two have already had conversations.

“I’ve talked with him, he is excited that I am joining the team and I am excited to be working with him and the rest of the guys.”

He was never coached by new Eskimos coach Scott Milanovich in Toronto but he has heard a lot about him from his former teammates

“I played with some guys in Toronto that played for him and they had nothing but good things to say about him. I played in an offensive system similar to what he runs with coach Trestman. It won’t be to hard for me to get right into the offence and start meshing with guys.”

The XFL was a blip on the radar for most, but especially for Edwards who was with Dallas but never got to play in a game.

“It was short-lived,” he said with a laugh. “When I got there the season had already started. I was just getting back accommodated to U.S. football again.”

The XFL shut down last month because of the novel coronavirus and has since filed for bankruptcy.

Edwards is in South Carolina isolating with his family, staying in shape and waiting. His focus now is on Canadian football and the CFL.