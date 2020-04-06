Edmonton Eskimos’ Trevor Harris feeling good about training despite delay to season

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris is one of the lucky ones.

The global pandemic hasn’t thrown too much of a wrench in his off-season training as he rides it out back in his home state of Ohio.

“My mom owns a dance studio. It’s about 25 yards long. It has two rooms in there, has really good flooring. I have every band that I need and weights in my Dojo,” said Harris.

“I’m just a little bit more at home as opposed to running around doing some community work and those sorts of things.” Tweet This

Harris, who signed a two-year contract extension with the Eskimos in January, doesn’t know when he’ll be able to put his training to the test. The CFL has announced the postponement of training camps, which were supposed to start May 17.

Harris knows that a full 18-game season likely won’t happen.

“I’d like to play 16. I guess if we’re forced to, we could play 12. College plays 12,” said Harris. “I’ve heard people say eight games. At first, I was like, ‘I don’t want to play eight games.’

“But once we get to September and if it’s eight games or no games, we’ll take eight games.” Tweet This

Harris, 33, has been playing football since he was nine. He can still remember the very first play he was involved in.

“I played free safety and tight end,” said Harris. “My first play, I looked out in the stands and I saw my mom and dad and was waving to them. They started pointing back to the field. There was this guy named Reggie who absolutely ran me over!

“I remember looking up at the sky thinking, ‘This ain’t for me, man.'” Tweet This

Harris stuck with it, though it wasn’t always a smooth ride. His first love was basketball. He also enjoyed baseball and golf.

“I tried to quit (football) my freshman year of high school. My mom paid me 50 bucks to finish the year because she said my dad would have been heartbroken,” laughed Harris.

“When you’re a freshman in high school, that’s a lot of money. I figured I could eat Chinese takeout food for the first three weeks of the season.”