Edmonton Eskimos sign wide receiver Armanti Edwards

The Edmonton Eskimos announced on Friday that the club has signed wide receiver Armanti Edwards.

Edwards, five-foot-11 and 183 pounds, entered the CFL in 2016 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders before a trade sent him to the Toronto Argonauts. He played for the Argos from 2017-19, winning a Grey Cup in his first season with Toronto.

The 32-year-old appeared in 17 games with the Argos in 2019 and recorded 69 receptions for career highs in yards with and seven touchdowns.

He has 244 receptions for 3,181 yards with 16 touchdowns in 56 career CFL games.

Edwards was selected in the third round, 89th overall, in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers and saw game action at wide receiver, kick returner and quarterback in wildcat formation in his four seasons with the organization.

He also spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears before heading to Regina.

The former NFL draft pick was most recently signed to an XFL squad. The XFL suspended operations on Friday.

After cancelling the remainder of its season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, but promising to be back in 2021, the upstart league backed by WWE has left its future in doubt.

Meanwhile, the Eskimos also announced that they have released wide receiver Christian Gibbs.

