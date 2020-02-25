Menu

Edmonton sports

Sports

Eskimos sign running back and kick returner Terry Williams

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted February 25, 2020 4:53 pm
Updated February 25, 2020 4:54 pm
Calgary Stampeders running back Terry Williams (38) celebrates a punt return touchdown against the Ottawa Redblacks during the first half of the 106th Grey Cup in Edmonton, Alta. Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. .
Calgary Stampeders running back Terry Williams (38) celebrates a punt return touchdown against the Ottawa Redblacks during the first half of the 106th Grey Cup in Edmonton, Alta. Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Edmonton Eskimos dipped into CFL free-agency on Tuesday afternoon, signing American running back and kick returner Terry Williams.

Entering his fourth CFL season, Williams spent his first three years with the Calgary Stampeders, recording 1,815 kick-off return yards and scoring one touchdown.

Williams also registered 1,389 career punt return yards, scoring three touchdowns. He’s rushed for 704 yards, scoring five touchdowns in 34 games played.

Williams helped the Calgary Stampeders win a Grey Cup championship in 2018 when his team beat the Ottawa Redblacks on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

