Edmonton Eskimos sign former U of A Bears receiver Jimmy Ralph

On Thursday night, the Edmonton Eskimos signed a very familiar name in receiver Jimmy Ralph, who is a former member of the University of Alberta Golden Bears.
Ralph played for the Bears from 2014 to 2016, after playing for the Calgary Colts of the Prairie Football Conference.
He red-shirted at Weber State University in 2013 before deciding to join the Bears.
Ralph signed with the Toronto Argonauts as an un-drafted free-agent in May of 2017 and won a Grey Cup title that season. In 39 games in three seasons with the Argos, Ralph caught 72 passes for 714 yards and scored one touchdown.
The Raymond, Alta. native is the brother of former Eskimos receiver Brock Ralph, who won a Grey Cup championship with the Eskimos in the 2003 and 2005 seasons.
