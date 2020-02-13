Menu

Edmonton sports

Sports

Edmonton Eskimos sign former U of A Bears receiver Jimmy Ralph

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted February 13, 2020 7:27 pm
Updated February 13, 2020 7:28 pm
Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Jimmy Ralph (88) makes the catch in front of Ottawa Redblacks defensive back De'Chavon Hayes (34) during first half CFL football action in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. .
Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Jimmy Ralph (88) makes the catch in front of Ottawa Redblacks defensive back De'Chavon Hayes (34) during first half CFL football action in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

On Thursday night, the Edmonton Eskimos signed a very familiar name in receiver Jimmy Ralph, who is a former member of the University of Alberta Golden Bears.

Ralph played for the Bears from 2014 to 2016, after playing for the Calgary Colts of the Prairie Football Conference.

He red-shirted at Weber State University in 2013 before deciding to join the Bears.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos sign quarterback Antonio Pipkin, defensive back Jermaine Gabriel

Ralph signed with the Toronto Argonauts as an un-drafted free-agent in May of 2017 and won a Grey Cup title that season. In 39 games in three seasons with the Argos, Ralph caught 72 passes for 714 yards and scored one touchdown.

The Raymond, Alta. native is the brother of former Eskimos receiver Brock Ralph, who won a Grey Cup championship with the Eskimos in the 2003 and 2005 seasons.

