Edmonton Eskimos sign former U of A Bears receiver Jimmy Ralph

Send this page to someone via email

On Thursday night, the Edmonton Eskimos signed a very familiar name in receiver Jimmy Ralph, who is a former member of the University of Alberta Golden Bears.

🇨🇦 WR Jimmy Ralph has been signed! Welcome to the Green and Gold! 🖥️: https://t.co/92G7w2vyKz pic.twitter.com/DNND8hhotU — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) February 13, 2020

Ralph played for the Bears from 2014 to 2016, after playing for the Calgary Colts of the Prairie Football Conference.

Story continues below advertisement

He red-shirted at Weber State University in 2013 before deciding to join the Bears.

Ralph signed with the Toronto Argonauts as an un-drafted free-agent in May of 2017 and won a Grey Cup title that season. In 39 games in three seasons with the Argos, Ralph caught 72 passes for 714 yards and scored one touchdown.

Great signing Jimmy can ball — Shawn Lemon (@SLemonator) February 13, 2020

The Raymond, Alta. native is the brother of former Eskimos receiver Brock Ralph, who won a Grey Cup championship with the Eskimos in the 2003 and 2005 seasons.