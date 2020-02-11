Edmonton Eskimos free agency tracker: Eskimos secure Logan Kilgore for second season

Send this page to someone via email

When the clock moved past 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, CFL free agency began.

Some of the excitement was taken out of free agency day by defensive end Willie Jefferson and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Monday afternoon when they announced a new two-year extension. That extension takes the number one free agent off the market

Next up is receiver Derel Walker who was talking with the Argos about a return to Toronto — but is now accepting offers from around the league.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos extend quarterback Trevor Harris through 2022

The Edmonton Eskimos secured Trevor Harris’ back up on Monday night, agreeing to a deal with Logan Kilgore to return for his second season in green and gold.

Kilgore originally signed with the Eskimos on Feb. 22, 2019 as a free agent. In 18 games, he completed 114 of 174 passes for 1,199 yards with six touchdowns. He also rushed 18 times for 60 yards and three touchdowns.

But general manager Brock Sunderland has a long list of free agents that he will have to sign or replace in the market place to complete the Eskimos roster for the 2020 season.

Sunderland has been busy in the weeks leading up to free agency, the Eskimos GM worked out agreements with 11 players including running back Shaq Cooper, offensive linemen David Beard and Jacob Ruby along with linebacker Jovan Santos Knox and defensive lineman Mike Moore.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos GM Brock Sunderland ready for CFL free agency

The biggest names on the list of about 20 free agents are 13 year Eskimo full back Calvin McCarty along with receiver DaVaris Daniels on offence and middle linebacker Larry Dean who was the Eskimos nominee for most outstanding defensive player last year.

Eskimos free agents:

Alex Bazzie – DL

Travis Bond – OL

Arjen Colquohoun – DB

DaVaris Daniels – WR

Larry Dean – LB

Tommie Draheim – OL

C.J. Gable – RB

Tyquwan Glass – DB

Monshardrik Hunter – DB

Martese Jackson – RB

Josh Johnson – DB

Jesse Joseph – DL

Mack Mackie – DL

Calvin McCarty – FB

Christope Mulumba-Tshimanga – LB

Jamill Smith – WR

Josiah St. John – OL

Don Unamba – DB