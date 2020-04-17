Fire at former Belleville car repair shop deemed suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

A fire that destroyed an old auto repair shop in Belleville has been deemed suspicious.

Crews from the city’s stations 3 and 4 along with a tanker from Quinte were called to the scene along Highway 62, just north of Maitland Road, around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Belleville Fire and Rescue says when they arrived, the fire was in progress, but no one was injured.

Crews quickly doused the flames, which were in close proximity to a large propane tank.

The old shop was being used as a storage facility, which was holding a racing car, a Ford F150 truck and about 80 tires.

Damage is estimated at $150,000.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the Office of the Fire Marshal and Belleville police are currently investigating the scene.

