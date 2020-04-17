Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fire

Fire at former Belleville car repair shop deemed suspicious

By Staff Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 11:42 am
Updated April 17, 2020 11:49 am
Belleville police and firefighters are investigating after an old auto repair shop caught fire early Friday morning.
Belleville police and firefighters are investigating after an old auto repair shop caught fire early Friday morning. @QuinteDispatch

A fire that destroyed an old auto repair shop in Belleville has been deemed suspicious.

Crews from the city’s stations 3 and 4 along with a tanker from Quinte were called to the scene along Highway 62, just north of Maitland Road, around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

READ MORE: Man charged with arson following fire at Belleville thrift store

Belleville Fire and Rescue says when they arrived, the fire was in progress, but no one was injured.

Crews quickly doused the flames, which were in close proximity to a large propane tank.

The old shop was being used as a storage facility, which was holding a racing car, a Ford F150 truck and about 80 tires.

Damage is estimated at $150,000.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the Office of the Fire Marshal and Belleville police are currently investigating the scene.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
belleville firearson Bellevillearson Belleville policefire BellevilleBelleville firefighterssuspicious fire Bellevillesuspicious fire Belleville fire and resuce
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.